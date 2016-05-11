FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government agrees tighter rules for temporary labor
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 11, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

German government agrees tighter rules for temporary labor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks next to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (not seen) during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners have agreed on plans to force employers to give temporary workers permanent contracts after one and a half years, ending months of wrangling over the issue.

The new rules, which also make it mandatory for employers to give temporary workers the same salaries as their permanent peers after nine months, would benefit the 1 million workers on limited contracts and is a victory for the center-left SPD.

Employers can under current rules offer limited contracts of up to two years, after which they must decide whether to terminate the contracts or offer employees permanent jobs.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament will vote on the new amendments to the labor law in the summer and they will go into effect next year.

Reporting by Holger Hansen and Thorsten Severin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.