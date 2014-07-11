German police: young man set self on fire outside Libyan embassy

BERLIN (Reuters) - A young man has been seriously injured after setting himself on fire outside the Libyan embassy in Berlin, a German police spokeswoman said on Friday.

“It was a young man of about 25 years. He poured a burnable liquid over himself and set himself alight in the street...the security services of the embassy saw this and tried to extinguish the flames. But he is very badly injured and in a life-threatening situation,” she said.

The reasons for his action are not clear, she added.