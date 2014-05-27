Germany plans to cut insurance guarantee rate: official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to lower the guaranteed rate of interest that the country’s life insurers offer on products as part of a package of measures to ease pressure on the insurers from prolonged low interest rates, a government official said on Tuesday.

The government also wants to block dividend payments to shareholders of insurance firms and limit the payout of book gains on fixed-income assets if guarantees made to policyholders are at risk, the official said.

As central bank and market interest rates have hit rock bottom, insurers are struggling to earn returns from their bonds and other fixed-income securities. That is making it harder to fulfil their obligations to policy holders.

The fresh guidelines are intended to put these obligations before shareholder interests.

“It is our goal to follow the advice from actuaries to cut the (guaranteed interest) to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent by January 1, 2015,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The finance ministry sets the guaranteed rate, a focus for consumers and a key selling point for life insurers. To ease the financial burden on insurers, Berlin has been cutting that rate, most recently in 2012.

The official said the government planned to get the deal to lower the guaranteed interest through both houses of parliament before the summer recess.

As part of the planned package, the government also wants to increase the minimum contribution for policy holders to 90 percent of risk surplus, from a current 75 percent.

The GDV association of insurers said a higher contribution would limit the firms’ leeway in building up necessary reserves. It also said insurers could not implement all changes by the next year and that blocking payouts entirely was excessive.