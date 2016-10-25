FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Permira acquires German fashion retailer Schustermann & Borenstein
October 25, 2016 / 2:36 PM / in 10 months

Permira acquires German fashion retailer Schustermann & Borenstein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European private equity group Permira [PERM.UL] has acquired German fashion retailer and exporter Schustermann & Borenstein, the companies said on Tuesday without disclosing financial details.

The sale of Schustermann & Borenstein, a Munich-based family business acquired by French buyout firm Ardian in 2012, is expected to fetch between 700 million and 800 million euros ($869 million), sources had previously told Reuters.

Schustermann & Borenstein exports fashion to Eastern Europe and other countries. It also sells clothing at three brick and mortar locations in Munich and Vienna and on an online platform called BestSecrets.com.

In 2015, the retailer posted 300 million euros in revenues and saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 55 million euros, sources familiar with the matter said.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Susan Fenton

