9 months ago
Merkel to Britain: EU freedoms must be respected for single market access
December 6, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 9 months ago

Merkel to Britain: EU freedoms must be respected for single market access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel drinks during her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a party congress of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Tuesday that Britain would not be allowed to cherry pick in its Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

"We will not allow any cherry picking," Merkel said to cheers from 1,000 CDU delegates in the western rust belt city of Essen.

"The four basic freedoms must be safeguarded -- freedom of movement for people, goods, services and financial market products. Only then can there be access to the single market."

Related Coverage

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
