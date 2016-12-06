FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Merkel re-elected to CDU party chair with 89.5 percent of vote
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel re-elected to CDU party chair with 89.5 percent of vote

German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel receives flowers after she was re-elected as chairwoman at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel won re-election as chairwoman of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday with 89.5 percent of votes cast by just under 1,000 party delegates, giving her a boost as she seeks a fourth term in office next year.

The endorsement fell short of the 96.7 percent Merkel won when she was last re-elected two years ago. Her decision last year to open Germany's doors to some 1 million migrants sapped some grassroots support and has dented the CDU's poll ratings.

Merkel's lowest winning score in election as chairwoman was 88.4 percent in 2004. The CDU is meeting in Essen, where Merkel was first elected party chairwoman in 2000.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.