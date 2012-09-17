FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says leaders must agree on closer euro zone coordination
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Merkel says leaders must agree on closer euro zone coordination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses media during a news conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she hoped to have agreed by the end of the year a process towards closer political co-ordination and greater accountability within the euro zone.

“There are further steps we must take. As this crisis must be solved largely politically we need to do what we didn’t do sufficiently when the euro was introduced, namely have more co-ordination and more accountability,” she told a news conference.

She added the euro zone needed mechanisms to help countries that are not competitive enough.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.