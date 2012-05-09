FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says euro zone must stick to reform pledges
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 9, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says euro zone must stick to reform pledges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Wednesday that the euro zone must stick to previously agreed reforms on budget discipline.

Merkel is facing increased calls in the crisis-stricken euro zone to ease up on tough fiscal measures that have deepened a recession in peripheral countries such as Greece and to make reviving economic growth a bigger political priority.

“We both concur that in the euro zone we must stick to the program and the rules that have been agreed,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Echoing Merkel’s tough line, Jansa said: “There is no ‘either-or’ when it comes to stability or economic growth. ... Such growth should not lead to higher public debts, which would not be good for future generations.”

Slovenia is a member of the euro zone.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.