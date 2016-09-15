FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 11:39 AM / a year ago

Merkel: EU must show at summit it'll react to bloc's weaknesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was crucial to show during an upcoming European Union summit in Bratislava - the first one since Britain voted to quit - that the bloc would address its weaknesses.

"We have understood that it is now about applying an agenda for Bratislava that makes clear that we are determined to react together to the weaknesses, to the tasks we face," she told reporters during a visit to Paris, where she met French President Francois Hollande to prepare for Friday's summit.

Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

