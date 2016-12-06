FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges respect for EU budget rules to avoid second euro crisis
December 6, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel urges respect for EU budget rules to avoid second euro crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - The euro zone must not allow itself to slide into crisis again and must head off that risk by adhering to the fiscal rules enshrined in the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We must not have a second euro crisis," Merkel told a meeting of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in the western rust belt city of Essen. "That is why we must adhere to the European Stability and Growth Pact."

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

