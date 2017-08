Merkel urges respect for EU budget rules to avoid second euro crisis

German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - The euro zone must not allow itself to slide into crisis again and must head off that risk by adhering to the fiscal rules enshrined in the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We must not have a second euro crisis," Merkel told a meeting of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in the western rust belt city of Essen. "That is why we must adhere to the European Stability and Growth Pact."