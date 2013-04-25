FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany rejects joint EU bank deposit scheme: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 9:09 AM / in 4 years

Germany rejects joint EU bank deposit scheme: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the presentation of the book "Angela Merkel: Die Kanzlerin und ihre Welt" (Angela Merkel - The Chancellor and Her World) by German journalist Stefan Cornelius in Berlin, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DRESDEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany rejects at least for now a standardized Europe-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, fears such a scheme would leave its taxpayers footing the bill for mistakes made by banks in other euro zone countries.

Speaking in the east German city of Dresden, Merkel also reiterated her center-right government’s view that in the future bank shareholders should also suffer losses in the event of their institutions receiving euro zone rescue funds.

Wealthy depositors in Cypriot banks were forced to take a hit as part of the recent international bailout for Cyprus.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.