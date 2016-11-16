FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Merkel expected to say on Sunday if she'll run for office in 2017: report
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel expected to say on Sunday if she'll run for office in 2017: report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to announce on Sunday whether she will run for a fourth term in next year's federal election, the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland media group said on Wednesday.

The report cited sources in the executive board of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

A spokesman for the chancellery declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

At a regular government news conference earlier on Wednesday Steffen Seibert, Merkel's spokesman, said the chancellor would make her intentions clear "at the appropriate time".

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
