If Europe can't protect external borders, internal market will suffer: Merkel
April 21, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

If Europe can't protect external borders, internal market will suffer: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement on Turkey's request to seek prosecution of German comedian Jan Boehmermann who read out a sexually crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on German television, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that if Europe did not succeed in securing its borders, the bloc’s internal market would suffer.

“If we can’t protect our external borders then it could lead to a serious disturbance of our internal market. Either Europeans protect the external borders or we take a big step backwards,” she said at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

