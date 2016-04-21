If Europe can't protect external borders, internal market will suffer: Merkel

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that if Europe did not succeed in securing its borders, the bloc’s internal market would suffer.
“If we can’t protect our external borders then it could lead to a serious disturbance of our internal market. Either Europeans protect the external borders or we take a big step backwards,” she said at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven.
