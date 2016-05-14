FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2016 / 10:33 PM / a year ago

German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers an opening speech at the Europa Experience exhibition in the European House in Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police found a pig’s head bearing a written insult against German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the entrance to her constituency office in the northeastern town of Stralsund on Saturday, state police said.

Police declined to provide further details about the insult when contacted by Reuters, saying an investigation had been launched.

Merkel’s popularity has waned due to her liberal migrant policy. More than a million migrants arrived in Germany last year, many of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, and concerns about how Europe’s largest economy will be able to integrate them are now rife.

An INSA poll published on Wednesday showed that almost half of Germans did not want her to stay in office for a fourth term after an election next year.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.