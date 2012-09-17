FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel: Still hope for political solution to Iran nuclear row
#World News
September 17, 2012

Merkel: Still hope for political solution to Iran nuclear row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A political solution in the standoff over Iran’s nuclear program is still possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, but she added Tehran posed a threat not just to Israel but to the whole world.

“I support a political solution ... and I believe that we are not at the point where the search for political solutions has been exhausted,” she told a news conference in Berlin.

The European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Monday.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

