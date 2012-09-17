FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says didn't discuss any Italy aid request with Monti
September 17, 2012 / 10:49 AM / in 5 years

Merkel says didn't discuss any Italy aid request with Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Monti had discussed the wider situation in Europe in a recent telephone call but had not talked about any Italian request for aid.

“We spoke about the general situation but not about any specific request,” Merkel said in response to a question about the content of the discussion, and whether she supported a call by the head of Italy’s employers’ lobby last week for Rome to ask for aid.

“Italy is courageously carrying on with its reform program and has made good progress,” Merkel told a news conference, adding that Rome must decide for itself its political course.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

