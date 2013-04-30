FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Italy has taken 'considerable' reform steps
April 30, 2013 / 4:32 PM / in 4 years

Merkel says Italy has taken 'considerable' reform steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta address news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Italy had already taken “considerable” steps towards tackling weakness in its economy.

“We want to ensure Europe emerges from this crisis stronger than it went into it. As part of that every country must do its part. Italy has taken considerable steps in this regard,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Berlin.

Letta, who won a final parliamentary confidence vote in his new coalition government earlier on Tuesday, wants to push an agenda of growth rather than austerity to revive the recession-hit Italian economy.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin

