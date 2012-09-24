FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2012 / 1:39 PM / 5 years ago

Germany's Merkel to meet ECB, IMF chiefs this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet separately with the heads of the International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank this week amid debate over the next steps for addressing the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.

Merkel is due to meet with ECB President Mario Draghi on Tuesday and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday without offering specifics on what will be discussed.

No press conferences or public statements are planned following either meeting, Seibert said.

The talks come as inspectors from the so-called “troika” - the IMF, ECB and European Commission - ready a report on the state of Greece’s finances to determine whether the country’s debt is manageable, and as euro zone heavyweights Germany and France spar over whether or not Spain needs a European bailout.

Reporting By Chris Cottrell; Edting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
