9 months ago
Merkel: Didn't discuss sanctions on Russia over Syria with Obama, EU leaders
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel: Didn't discuss sanctions on Russia over Syria with Obama, EU leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that President Barack Obama and European leaders did not discuss imposing sanctions against Russia over its military involvement in Syria when they met in Berlin on Friday.

"We did not discuss in concrete terms sanctions against Russia with regard to this," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Merkel said the leaders had, however, discussed sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict. She said no decision had been made yet on whether to extend those sanctions but added that progress towards implementing the Minsk peace agreement was not sufficient.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley

