FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel reminded Putin of 'great responsibility' in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel reminded Putin of 'great responsibility' in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks on Friday that Russia had a “great responsibility” to help bring peace to Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said.

“In this discussion, the chancellor expressed that now, after the recognized presidential elections in Ukraine, the time must be used to bring about stabilization, especially in eastern Ukraine,” the spokeswoman said at a news conference in Berlin.

“And in this discussion she used the opportunity to remind Russia of its great responsibility in this.”

Merkel met Putin in France on the margins of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two’s D-Day landings.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.