Merkel vows to convince opposition on Swiss tax deal
September 17, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel vows to convince opposition on Swiss tax deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended on Monday a deal on taxing German assets held in Swiss banks despite strong opposition criticism of the agreement.

The opposition Social Democrats are blocking the deal in Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, saying it is too lenient on tax dodgers.

“The tax agreement with Switzerland is good and correct. Everything will be done to convince the SPD (to back it),” Merkel told a news conference.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown; Writing by Gareth Jones

