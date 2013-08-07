FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel plans to stand down in 2016 if re-elected: magazine
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

Merkel plans to stand down in 2016 if re-elected: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign rally in Heringsdorf at the Baltic sea July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel plans to step down as chancellor in 2016, a year before the end of a third term, if she is re-elected in a September 22 election, according to an unsourced article in Stern magazine on Wednesday.

In a column titled “Merkel’s last three years”, a senior editor of the magazine wrote that she aims to give up politics some 25 years after she became a minister in former conservative Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s cabinet. Merkel is now 59.

“2016 should be the date she stands down, the year before the federal election in 2017,” wrote Hans-Ulrich Joerges.

A spokesman for Merkel said the story was “completely unfounded” and referred Reuters to her own previous denial that she only intended to serve part of a third term, should she win.

When top-selling Bild daily reported in April that she might quit in 2015, Merkel responded that she fully intended to serve the whole four-year period.

In that report, Bild said that in 2015 Merkel would mark 10 years in power, making it a suitable point to step down.

But Merkel told Bild: “I want to continue the center-right coalition and work for our country and its people as chancellor for the full legislative period.”

In Stern, Joerges wrote he had heard it was a dream of Merkel, Germany’s first female chancellor, to drive the Pan-American Highway which links North and South America with her husband. Merkel grew up in Communist East Germany.

Polls show Merkel is likely to win a third term but it is unclear whether she will be able to continue her center-right coalition with the Free Democrats or will have to form a “grand coalition” with the main opposition Social Democrats.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.