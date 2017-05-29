FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
Merkel: It was right not to gloss over differences with U.S. on climate
#Environment
May 29, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 3 months

Merkel: It was right not to gloss over differences with U.S. on climate

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family phto at the Greek Theatre during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday it was right not to gloss over differences with the United States on climate issues and added that a G7 debate at the weekend had shown it would be tough to make the Paris climate agreement successful.

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at the G7 meeting of wealthy nations at the weekend, saying he needed more time to decide.

Speaking at a conference on sustainable development in Berlin, Merkel reiterated her view that allies could no longer always be relied on and that Europeans should take their fate into their own hands more - a comment that shocked Washington and London when she first made it on Sunday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

