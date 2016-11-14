FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Merkel urges Germans to stay 'open-minded'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2016 / 6:53 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel urges Germans to stay 'open-minded'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement on the nomination of German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier as candidate for German President in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2016.Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to stand up for an "open-minded" country, warning that the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump could inflame Germany's refugee debate.

Trump has denounced as "insane" Merkel's decision to allow more than a million migrants into Germany and claimed it had increased crime.

"We all are called upon now to put our cards on the table and nail our colors to the mast for an open-minded Germany," Merkel told reporters when asked about the impact of Trump's election victory on the migration debate in Germany.

"The dignity of every human being is inviolable - regardless of religion, origin, sexual orientation and other characteristics, for example gender," Merkel said.

"This is what guides us. This is what we also stand up for."

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has called Trump "the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement".

Merkel is widely expected to stand for a fourth term in an election next September and although her conservatives are roughly 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals, her open-door migrant policy has angered many voters.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany, which has embraced tough anti-immigrant rhetoric, is drawing support away from the bigger traditional parties.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.