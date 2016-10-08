FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grounded German Tornado fighters ready for action again
#World News
October 8, 2016

Grounded German Tornado fighters ready for action again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Six German Tornado fighter jets based in Turkey are ready to resume service in the fight against Islamic State after a technical problem was fixed, a Defence Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

The six jets are being used for surveillance flights out of Incirlik air base in Turkey near the Syrian border.

Germany grounded half of its aging Tornado fighter jets on Thursday after discovering loose screws that could not be properly tightened in some key cockpit equipment.

Tornados based in Germany would have the technical problem fixed early next week, the ministry spokesman said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Roche

