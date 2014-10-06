German government source: decision on MEADS could come in 2015

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior German government source said on Monday a decision over whether to continue to develop the MEADS missile defense system, or modernize the existing Patriot system, could come in 2015, once technical and legal questions have been clarified.

The United States, Italy and Germany spent about $3.4 billion to develop MEADS over the past decade as a successor to the Patriot missile defense system, but Washington decided in 2012 to withdraw after the development program, citing budget cuts.

In a report on nine key German defense projects by KPMG that was made available to Reuters earlier on Monday, the authors had said there was a risk that making a decision now could lead to the chosen system costing more than expected and underdelivering on what it is expected to do.

The source added Germany needed to decide which core military and defense technologies to retain in Germany, but said Berlin would invest large sums in keeping sensor and crypto-technology in the country.