FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
German move on new ship radars paves way for missile defense role
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 8 months ago

German move on new ship radars paves way for missile defense role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The German military is to buy new, more capable air defence radar systems for three F-124 frigates, paving the way for the ships to become part of NATO's broader missile defence system, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

General Volker Wieker, the top military officer, decided to buy radar systems available on the market instead of opting for a new development program or a simple replacement of the current radar systems, the spokesman said.

Experts have said the new system will cost about 450 million euros and is likely to be built by France's Thales, which built the radars in current use, and has been chosen by the Netherlands to supply new radars for its frigates.

Development of a new system would have cost around 500 million euros and could have been led by Airbus, according to experts.

No comment was immediately available from Thales.

Germany works closely with the Dutch and Danish militaries to provide air defense capabilities.

Buying a more capable radar system will also give the three navies a bigger role in integrated NATO missile defense by providing an alternative to the long-range U.S. radar in eastern Turkey that now provides the sole cueing for the U.S. Aegis destroyers and land-based Aegis Ashore system in Romania.

The ministry spokesman declined to say which firm would supply the new radars. He said the ministry's procurement agency would review potential suppliers for the radars, which are due to be installed by the mid-2020s.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.