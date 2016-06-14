FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minister urges Germans to be alert to family radicalization: report
June 14, 2016 / 10:33 PM / a year ago

Minister urges Germans to be alert to family radicalization: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - People should be more alert to the radicalization of friends and family, Germany's interior minister told the Rheinische Post regional newspaper, days after a man professing allegiance to militant groups killed 49 people in the United States.

On Sunday a gunman went on a shooting rampage at an Orlando, Florida, gay nightclub, and on Monday a Frenchman who pledged allegiance to Islamic State stabbed a police commander to death and killed his partner. Recent Islamist attacks in Paris and Brussels have left many people on edge.

"We now need to prepare both for lone wolf attacks and for mixed attacks like in Paris and internationally coordinated terror attacks - and no longer just for one of these scenarios," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told the newspaper in an article due to be published on Wednesday.

"But we also need people to be more attentive if members of their family, neighbors or friends radicalize," he said, adding that this should be part of Germany's "security architecture" because such tip-offs to authorities were key to preventing attacks.

He said the radicalization process often begins in a person's personal circle.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
