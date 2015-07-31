Ageing Mittelstand bosses seen as threat to German economic vitality

BERLIN (Reuters) - The small- and medium-sized, often family-owned companies that form the bedrock of the German economy are facing a corrosive problem that could undermine their future viability: too many ageing owners without heirs and averse to investment.

Elderly entrepreneurs unable or unwilling to pass the reins to the next generation could be putting in jeopardy the fate of some of the roughly 3.6 million firms that make up Germany’s world-famous Mittelstand.

Even the economy ministry in Berlin is worried enough to have devised an action plan for the “Future of the Mittelstand”, to address key challenges like generational succession and the need to boost innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Around a third of Mittelstand owners are 55 or older and this age group is growing four times faster among the sector’s bosses than in the general population, a survey by state development bank KfW found.

The number of greying managers seeking to hand over their businesses has climbed to a record high, but there are fewer entrepreneurs interested in taking over a company than ever before, according to Germany’s Chambers of Commerce (DIHK).

The resulting uncertainty discourages investment and KfW found older bosses still at the helm generally pour in less money and bring out fewer innovations than younger peers.

This risks starving the country’s smaller businesses of the innovative drive that underpinned post-war growth in Europe’s largest economy.

KfW said weaker investment and lacking innovation by old owners could hit firms’ productivity, competitiveness and value as well as jeopardize jobs in the Mittelstand, which provides around 60 percent of the country’s employment.

Alexander Schumann, head of the DIHK’s Mittelstand department, said Germany’s private sector was investing 60 billion euros ($66 billion) too little every year compared with other industrialized nations.

Companies in sectors from manufacturing to services are already losing market share and Germany could struggle to remain world market leader in some areas, with China and even Estonia among those providing a major challenge due to their focus on digitalization, said an industry source who could not be named.

Almost two-thirds of Mittelstand managers agree their sector still tends to neglect digitalization and the majority are holding back on trends like “big data” and cloud computing, a recent Commerzbank survey found.

OLDER, NOT BOLDER

Peter Englisch, a family business expert at consulting firm EY, said many older managers often underestimate the growing importance of social media, the Internet, big data and multichannel sales and that, along with weaker investment, means they risk losing out to competition from Asia and North America.

If Germany is not careful, he warned, it risks again becoming the “sick man of Europe”, a label it earned in the late 1990s and early 2000s as it struggled with reunification costs.

Englisch said retirement-age bosses, conscious of their looming exits, often did not want to take on risk with long-term projects. “This often hinders the ability of a family firm led by an older generation to ... fundamentally adapt the current business model to a constantly changing business environment.”

That’s a scenario with which Julia Schnitzler, head of filter-manufacturing firm Strassburger Filter, is familiar.

When she took over the family firm in 2003 it was in dire need of more modern machines, a new production facility and extra staff, let alone new products and markets because her 63-year-old father had let investment grind to a halt.

“At that age you lack perspective and you have a limited horizon, so you wonder why you should keep developing your firm and if you haven’t sorted out a successor, you wonder: Who’s even going to take this on anyway? So clearly you don’t invest in those circumstances,” Schnitzler said.

That’s a worry given most older managers are not even preparing for succession. Around three-quarters do not have at hand the documents needed for a seamless succession, like power of attorney, according to the DIHK.

For firms that do find younger successors, there is hope.

Schnitzler, for example, realized Strassburger Filter needed to expand beyond its established markets to survive, so she optimized filtration systems for human blood plasma and chemical uses and found new clients in Brazil.

But 41 percent of senior Mittelstand bosses are unable to find a suitable successor, according to the DIHK.

A recent survey by EY showed around 46,000 Mittelstand firms that need to arrange their succession in the next 10 years have yet to find a solution, putting 1.5 million jobs in danger.

The issue is likely to get more acute because by 2030, almost half of people living in Germany are expected to be 50 or older.