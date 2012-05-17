Five hurt in emergency plane landing in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Around five people were injured when a small regional airliner made an emergency landing in Munich after smoke was reported in the cockpit and cabin, and skidded off the runway, according to the airport and police.

The Air Dolomiti twin-turboprop ATR 72 was 10 minutes into its flight from Munich to Venice when the pilot requested permission to turn back on account of the smoke, an airport spokesman said.

The pilot then reported engine problems as the plane, carrying 58 passengers and four crew, came in to land.

Munich’s southern runway was closed for several hours and 20 flights were diverted to other airports.

ATR is a 50-50 joint venture between EADS and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

The Italian-based Air Dolomiti belongs to the German flagship airline Lufthansa.