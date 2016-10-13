FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany would be 'strong' if NATO member was attacked: foreign minister
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 1:24 PM / 10 months ago

Germany would be 'strong' if NATO member was attacked: foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - Germany would give a "strong" response should a member of NATO be attacked, its foreign minister said on Thursday in response to a question by a British lawmaker at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was asked by Mark Pritchard, a Conservative member of the British delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, whether Germany would be "weak or strong" if a member of NATO was attacked, and whether under the organization's Article 5 it would consider launching military action against, for example, an aggressive action by Russia:

"I can answer you very briefly and say: strong," Steinmeier said.

Article 5 is the Western military alliance's collective self-defense mechanism under which all NATO countries must help any member which invokes it.

(Corrects title of British official.)

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
