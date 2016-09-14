FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany sends 650 troops to fight IS arms smuggling in Mediterranean
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Germany sends 650 troops to fight IS arms smuggling in Mediterranean

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers during her visit of the Bundeswehr ABC defence battalion 750 in Bruchsal, Germany, August 10, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet gave the green light on Wednesday to send up to 650 troops to join a new NATO mission to combat arms smuggling by the Islamic State militant group in the Mediterranean Sea.

The German involvement in NATO's operation Sea Guardian will last until the end of 2017. In exceptional emergencies, it will be possible to temporarily increase the number of German soldiers involved in the mission.

The deployment is part of a broader shift by Germany to expand its military role in Europe and NATO. Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has sought to rebuild equipment and troop levels of the armed forces after years of declines.

NATO members agreed to launch the new maritime mission at a summit in Poland in July. German ships are also participating in a European Union military mission called Sophia to try to combat the smuggling of weapons and people off the Libyan coast.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
