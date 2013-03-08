FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister urges China to use influence on North Korea
March 8, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

German foreign minister urges China to use influence on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle speaks during the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Fullerton Lecture in Singapore February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle on Friday urged China to use its influence over North Korea to persuade Pyongyang to halt its “threats and provocations”, which risked exacerbating North Korea’s isolation and poverty.

He welcomed China’s support for the United Nations sanctions on North Korea, but added: “It is also Beijing’s responsibility to tell the powers in North Korea that with these renewed threats and provocations they have gone too far.”

“I urge China to use its influence to persuade Pyongyang that saber-rattling, war rhetoric, provocations and infringements of international law must come to an end.”

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown

