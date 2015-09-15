FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin denies nuclear operators face 30 billion euro shortfall
September 15, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin denies nuclear operators face 30 billion euro shortfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Ministry denied a media report that the country’s four nuclear operators faced a shortfall of 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in provisioning for atomic waste disposal.

“We deny the numbers cited in the press today,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a result of the stress tests for the utilities was expected only later in the autumn. “The ministry does not recognize any of the figures named.”

Spiegel Online had reported provisional findings of a law firm appointed by the ministry that said E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall [VATN.UL] were short of funds for the final disposal of nuclear waste.

Shares in E.ON and RWE, which had fallen as much as 13 percent on Tuesday morning, recovered slightly to trade down 8.2 and 7.8 percent respectively by 0925 GMT after the statement from the ministry.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

