E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen and Klaus Schaefer, CEO of German energy utility company Uniper SE (R) pose for a picture prior to the annual shareholders meeting of EON in Essen, Germany, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN E.ON on Monday said it expected to reach a deal with the German government on the terms of funding the storage of the country's nuclear waste, denying a media report that costs would be higher than initially proposed in April.

Boersen-Zeitung earlier reported that Germany's top four utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall [VATN.UL] -- needed to transfer 26.4 billion euros ($29.6 billion) to a public fund by the end of the year.

"Those numbers are wrong," the E.ON spokesman said.

A government-appointed commission in April agreed to ask the power firms to pay 23.3 billion euros.

