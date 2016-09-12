BERLIN E.ON on Monday said it expected to reach a deal with the German government on the terms of funding the storage of the country's nuclear waste, denying a media report that costs would be higher than initially proposed in April.
Boersen-Zeitung earlier reported that Germany's top four utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall [VATN.UL] -- needed to transfer 26.4 billion euros ($29.6 billion) to a public fund by the end of the year.
"Those numbers are wrong," the E.ON spokesman said.
A government-appointed commission in April agreed to ask the power firms to pay 23.3 billion euros.
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
