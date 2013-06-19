Obama welcomes Karzai's announcement on security transfer

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a news conference after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he welcomed Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s announcement that Afghan forces would soon take responsibility for security from the U.S.-led NATO peacekeeping force.

“We do think that ultimately we’re going to need to see Afghans talking to Afghans about how they can move forward and end the cycle of violence there so they can start actually building their country,” Obama said at a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.