Obama to visit Berlin, meet Merkel in June

U.S. President Barack Obama greets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BERLIN (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will visit Berlin and meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel on June 18-19, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

“The chancellor is very much looking forward to this visit and the talks with the president and his delegation on a very broad spectrum of bilateral and global issues, including the further deepening of transatlantic relations,” said deputy spokesman Georg Streiter.

The trip coincides with the 50th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech at the Schoeneberg town hall in West Berlin on June 26, 1963.