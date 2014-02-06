German December industrial orders fall but upwards trend intact

Newly manufactured Ford Fiesta cars are seen on the car transport ship "Tossa" as it leaves a dock at the Ford car plant in Cologne September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly fell in December but rose robustly on a two-month average thanks to an upwardly revised surge in November intake, suggesting industry in Europe’s largest economy continues to gain momentum.

Weak domestic demand drove a 0.5 percent drop in orders, seasonally-adjusted data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday, missing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 percent rise.

Big-ticket orders in the aerospace branch drove a strong rise in euro zone contracts, the Statistics Office said.

“German new orders have been on a zig-zag trend for almost two years,” said Carsten Brzeski at ING, noting that today’s relatively small decline was, paradoxically, good news.

“Recently, strong monthly increases were always followed by strong declines the month after. Today’s small drop confirms the upward trend for the German industry.”

Germany’s export-oriented industry struggled to gain traction last year against the backdrop of a weak global economy. But it picked up towards the end of 2013 and looks set to perform better this year.

That is in line with the overall performance of the German economy, Europe’s largest, which powered through the early years of the euro zone crisis but weakened towards the end of 2012 and start of 2013.

After growth of just 0.4 percent last year, economists expect expansion of around 1.7 percent in 2014, reflecting a pickup worldwide. Global growth remained solid at the start of 2014, according to a report on Wednesday that showed the upturn was again led by manufacturers.

“The trend in rising demand for industrial goods continues despite the slight decline in December,” the German Economy Ministry said in a statement. “It is especially pleasing that the strongly rising orders from the euro zone signal the recovery continues apace.”

Orders from within the common currency bloc for goods “Made in Germany” rose 7.5 percent overall in December, with a 16.5 percent jump in capital goods. The two-month average for euro zone orders was up 2.7 percent, beating the figure for 1.3 percent rise in foreign orders overall.

A survey released earlier this week showed rises in new orders, output and employment drove the strongest growth in German manufacturing in January in more than 2-1/2 years.

The reading for November was revised upwards to an increase of 2.4 percent from an originally reported 2.1 percent, yielding a rise of 1.1 percent over the two-month period.