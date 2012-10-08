FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German August industry output dips as construction sector weighs
October 8, 2012 / 10:08 AM / in 5 years

German August industry output dips as construction sector weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output edged down in August due to a weaker construction sector, Economy Ministry data showed on Monday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy is weathering the euro zone crisis relatively well.

Industrial production in Germany slipped by 0.5 percent on the month in August. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 42 economists for a 0.8 percent drop.

Activity in the construction sector fell by 2.8 percent and factories churned out 1.3 percent fewer intermediate goods, dragging overall output down. Energy output, which rose by 1.5 percent, was the main bright spot.

“The trend in production continues to be quite stable,” the ministry said in a statement.

The data for July was revised downwards slightly to a rise of 1.2 percent from a previously reported gain of 1.3 percent.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones

