Police detonate suspicious package sent to German president
#World News
April 19, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

Police detonate suspicious package sent to German president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German President Joachim Gauck delivers his speech in presidential residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Macdougall/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police detonated a suspicious-looking package sent to President Joachim Gauck’s office on Friday, a presidential spokesman said.

“A controlled explosion was carried out in the park next to the presidential palace Bellevue. An initial assessment showed it posed a concrete danger,” the spokesman said.

The incident came a day after U.S. authorities charged a man with mailing letters to President Barack Obama and a U.S. senator containing a substance that preliminarily tested positive for ricin, a highly lethal poison made from castor beans.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
