German police hunt former RAF guerrillas for suspected robbery
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in 4 minutes

German police hunt former RAF guerrillas for suspected robbery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Monday published videos showing three former members of the Red Army Faction (RAF) militant group taking part in a 2016 armed robbery in northern Germany, and called for public help to track them down.

The left-wing militia, which arose out of the student protests of the late 1960s, was suspected of killing 34 people between 1972 and 1991. The group formally disbanded in 1998 with many members slipping back into ordinary lives.

The three former members being sought - two men and a woman aged between 49 and 63 - have been on the run for more than 25 years.

Since 2011, they have been suspected of involvement in robberies in which more than 370,000 euros have been stolen from supermarkets and money transfer stores.

The new security camera videos from July 2016, show two men strolling into a supermarket in the central city of Hildesheim with their faces covered, before they suddenly raise a gun at one of the employees and force him into a room.

The other video showed the two standing in a bus in Osnabruck, Lower Saxony, carrying bulging backpacks. [goo.gl/7u811o]

German police officers have visited more than 4,000 car dealers to trace the suspects, who buy cheap cars weeks before their robberies. A reward of 80,000 euros has been offered to anyone who provides significant information about them.

The RAF captured world headlines in 1977 with their kidnapping and killing of industrialist Hanns Martin Schleyer. They hoped to secure the release of guerrilla comrades held in a high security prison in Stuttgart.

Twenty years ago, German authorities said they believed most of RAF’s members were either dead, in jail or now living “ordinary” lives.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
