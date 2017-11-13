FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction
November 13, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German parties discussing a possible coalition government are divided over how fast Europe’s largest economy should switch to greener sources of energy, a document on emissions policy seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

A coal power plant is seen during a thunderstorm in the western city of Weisweiler June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) want to reduce coal-generated power by 3-5 gigawatts by 2020. The ecologist Greens want a cut of 8-10 gigawatts, the discussion paper showed.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

