BERLIN (Reuters) - Politicians from four German parties seeking to form a coalition government agreed on Tuesday to stick to the policy of balanced budget, a document seen by Reuters showed.

German Chancellor Angel Merkel and federal government members pose together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after receiving dismissal certificate at Bellvue Palace in Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, their Christian Social Union Bavarian allies, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats also agreed to explore at later talks what fiscal flexibility they have to fund investments and tax cuts.