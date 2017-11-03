FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 34 minutes

Merkel believes parties can bridge differences in coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she believes the three party groups trying to form a new German coalition government face more difficult talks but she believes they can bridge their differences.

Angela Merkel, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), arrives at the German Parliamentary Society offices before the start of exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“I still think we can tie the ends together,” she told reporters ahead of fresh talks on the three-way coalition of her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens. The alliance is untested at national level.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel

