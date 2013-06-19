FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's ruling coalition on course for re-election: poll
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's ruling coalition on course for re-election: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd R) attends a parliamentary faction meeting of the coalition of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) to discuss a Cyprus bailout plan in Berlin, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), are on course to win enough votes to form a narrow majority, a poll showed on Wednesday, before an election on September 22.

Together with the FDP, Merkel’s conservatives would take 46 percent of the vote in the parliamentary election, the Forsa poll showed. The three main opposition parties - the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the far-left Linke (Left) party - would get 45 percent.

Merkel’s center-right coalition has long held a lead over the SPD and Greens, which have ruled out a national government with the Linke party.

The SPD fell 2 percentage points to 22 percent in the poll, lower than its 2009 election result of 23 percent, which was the party’s worst post-war performance.

The FDP gained one percentage point to hit 6 percent, rising above the 5 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

The Greens gained 2 percentage points to reach 15 percent and Linke fell one point to 8 percent.

Given the chance to vote for the chancellor directly, 58 percent said they would choose Merkel. Just 18 percent backed her main challenger, the SPD’s Peer Steinbrueck.

“People have the impression that the chancellor candidate and his party are not pulling in the same direction,” Forsa head Manfred Guellner said of the SPD.

At the weekend Steinbrueck rebuked Sigmar Gabriel after the SPD party chairman criticized him in a meeting.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.