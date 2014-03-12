FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel's coalition gets poll boost from Ukraine crisis mediation
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel's coalition gets poll boost from Ukraine crisis mediation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past an advertising poster in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition has risen thanks to her prominent role in efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Merkel’s conservatives were up 2 points at 42 percent in the Forsa poll for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL and her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners rose 1 point to 23 percent.

“The chancellor, who is in constant contact with U.S. President (Barack) Obama and Russian President (Vladimir) Putin, continues to be perceived as a crisis manager,” said Forsa chief Manfred Guellner.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, from the SPD which formed a coalition with Merkel late last year, has also played a high-profile role in diplomatic attempts to resolve the conflict over Russia’s occupation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

Steinmeier’s personal approval rating has risen in opinion polls - higher even than the chancellor’s in some surveys - but the SPD has not benefited as much as the conservatives.

The opposition Left and Greens both fell a point in the Forsa poll, to 10 and nine percent respectively.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.