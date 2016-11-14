German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier waits to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/files

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) have agreed to back Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, as the ruling coalition's candidate to replace Joachim Gauck as president next year, a conservative source said.

The Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU's Bavarian sister party, has also agreed to support Steinmeier for the largely ceremonial position, CSU leader Horst Seehofer said.

The heads of parties in the ruling coalition have met repeatedly to discuss a joint candidate to succeed Gauck, including a brief meeting on Sunday. It was not immediately clear who would succeed Steinmeier as foreign minister, if he wins the post.

