German president to skip candidacy for second term -German media
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#World News
June 3, 2016 / 9:33 PM / a year ago

German president to skip candidacy for second term -German media

German President Joachim Gauck waits for the arrival of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Joachim Gauck will not run for a second five-year term in office, given his age and health reasons, the German newspaper Bild reported on Friday, citing political sources.

Gauck, 76, is expected to explain his decision in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, the newspaper reported. Gauck’s term ends in March 2017.

A spokeswoman for the president declined to comment.

The German president holds a largely ceremonial role, represents the country in matters of international law and at official gatherings.

The president is not directly elected by the people, but rather by a committee, the Federal Convention, which consists of members of the German parliament and the same number of delegates sent from the state parliaments.

The president has a term of five years and can only be re-elected once. Any German citizen over the age of 40 is able to become president.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Toni Reinhold

