9 months ago
#World News
November 14, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel says Steinmeier excellent candidate for German presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was "excellently suited" to the largely ceremonial post of president after her conservatives agreed to back the Social Democrat as a candidate.

"At a time when there's unrest and instability around the world, sending a signal of stability - and so the conservatives supporting Steinmeier's candidacy - is in my view right and important," Merkel said.

Merkel's camp had initially hoped to promote its own candidate for the position that will become vacant in March - when current president Joachim Gauck retires - but chose to back political rival Steinmeier to avoid a long fight with his party, which is the conservatives' partner in the ruling 'grand coalition'.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
