Puma aims to close gap on rivals in soccer

Franz Koch, head of strategy and development of German sports goods firm Puma poses in front of the company's logo before Puma's annual shareholders meeting in Herzogenaurach April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) is aiming to grow faster than Adidas (ADSGn.DE) in soccer, its chief executive said, as the group won the kit contract for the Slovakian team from its arch rival and extended a partnership with Italy.

“We are the number three in soccer and we want to pick away at the gap with Adidas and Nike (NKE.N),” Franz Koch told Reuters in a telephone interview from Genoa, Italy, on Monday.

He said Puma was looking at players, clubs and federations for new opportunities.

Puma is much smaller than Adidas, striving for total sales of 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion)in 2015, while Adidas is aiming for sales of 17 billion euros by then.

Puma’s brand with the leaping cat logo is investing heavily in soccer and in a shock move, it managed to entice Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas away from Nike boots at the end of last year.

It still has plenty of catching up to do though, providing the kit for just two teams at the European soccer championship this summer, Italy and the Czech Republic.

“It’s a very big category for us and we have enormous potential,” said Koch, who took over as CEO of Puma last year at the age of just 32.

The global soccer apparel market is estimated to be worth around $5 billion.

Koch declined to give a precise forecast for Puma’s soccer sales in 2012, or say whether he was expecting record sales like Adidas, which achieved soccer sales of 1.5 billion euros in the World Cup year of 2010.

Koch said he was expecting double-digit growth in percentage terms, with the Italian shirt and the Power soccer boots worn by Fabregas set to be its top sellers.

Shares in Puma, which is controlled by French luxury goods group PPR (PRTP.PA), rose by as much as 1.2 percent after his comments and were up 0.4 percent at 1358 GMT, as the wider mid-cap index fell 1 percent.

The partnership with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) gives Puma Master Licensee status, which means it can also market products such as pasta and drinks for the federation, as well as continuing to supply kits and replicas for the national team.

Koch said the Italian market was tough, but Puma was still hoping to achieve growth there this year. ($1 = 0.7428 euros)